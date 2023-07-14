TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tullahoma alderman has been indicted for using his elected position illegally, according to the Warren County District Attorney’s Office.

According to a release, Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott previously became aware of numerous allegations of potential criminal activity by “one or more members of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor Aldermen and/or others.” Northcott and his investigators “promptly secured vital evidence” known to them at the time, and the DA requested a substitute prosecutor to fully investigate the allegations possible criminal activity.

“General Northcott’s request for a pro tem investigation was made to ensure transparency, independence, and impartiality should a decision be made to charge any criminal offenses,” Chris Stanford, District Attorney General for the 31st Judicial District in McMinnville said in the release. Stanford’s office was assigned the pro tem investigation by the District Attorney General’s Conference, he added.

As a result of the investigation, Stanford said, he concluded that Kurt Glick, a current Tullahoma alderman and former Tullahoma City employee, “used the powers inherent in his position as Alderman to engage in prohibited criminal conduct.”

Based on the findings of his investigation, Stanford said Glick has been indicted on two counts of Official Misconduct. Glick was served with the indictment that was presented at the Coffee County Grand Jury Tuesday, July 11.

“Ensuring accountability and punishment for government officials who commit crimes during the performance of their official governmental duties is necessary in upholding the principle of Justice, maintaining public trust, and preserving the integrity of our system of government,” Stanford said. “Misconduct and criminal behavior by any government official will not be tolerated by my office.”

Glick is scheduled to appear or be arraigned at the Coffee County courthouse July 28, according to the Warren County District Attorney’s office.

WKRN has reached out to Tullahoma city officials for comment.