TSU takes Homecoming celebration virtual

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State University announced Tuesday it plans to take its annual Homecoming celebration online this year.

The school’s 2020 homecoming will feature virtual events from October 23 through October 25. The theme this year will be “Essentially TSU – We’re in This Together!”

“Every aspect of our lives has changed considerably since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic from earlier this year,” TSU President Glenda Glover said. “TSU’s ongoing commitment in prioritizing the health and safety of the campus has led us to host an abbreviated schedule of events to celebrate and reflect.”

The school’s Homecoming board hopes alumni will use the funds they set aside to travel and donate them to a scholarship of their choice or the TSU Foundation instead.

“We will not allow COVID-19 to silence our celebration of our beloved TSU and all of its excellence,” said Tiara Thomas, student trustee on TSU’s Board of Trustees. “The Homecoming committee has worked hard to virtually capture the traditions of Homecoming Week.”

This year’s Homecoming events will take place on Youtube. Those events are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 23

· Tiger Statue Unveiling Ceremony at 10 a.m. CDT

· Founders Day Program at 10:30 a.m.

· In the spirit of tradition, a Virtual Pep Rally, “Big Blue Spirit Day”, at noon. Senior football players will be saluted, and there will be a special social-distance performance by TSU’s world-renowned Aristocrat of Bands.

· First-ever virtually elected Royal Court for the Mister and Miss TSU Coronation at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

· Virtual scholarship gala titled, “An Evening of Jokes and Jazz!” Veteran comedian, Jonathan Slocumb, will host the event featuring TSU alumni trumpeter Melvin Miller and award-winning saxophonist Jazmin Ghent.

· TSU will recognize some of its alumni who are essential, front-line workers and first responders. There will be special acknowledgement of dedicated TSU employees, who keep the University safe and operating effectively during the pandemic

Sunday, Oct. 25

· The virtual celebration will conclude with a Gospel Brunch at 1 p.m., hosted by TSU alum Dr. Bobby Jones, known in many circles as the Ambassador of Gospel Entertainment.

· Noted alumni clergy, Rev. Dr. Judy Cummings and Rev. Dr. Tony Evans, will round out the program.