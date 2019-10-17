TSU student charged in fellow student’s shooting death in dorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee State University student has been charged in a fellow student’s shooting death inside the dormitory, according to Metro police.

Eighteen-year-old George Wells Jr. was charged with reckless homicide for Sunday’s fatal shooting of fellow student, 19-year-old Rickey Scott, inside Watson Hall.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, but the department got involved about two hours later when officers were told that Scott was being transferred from TriStar Centennial Medical Center to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a critical gunshot wound to his torso.

The wound was found during an exam at Centennial, where Scott had been transported by ambulance for what was believed to be a non-trauma related medical issue.

Scott was a student and an Ohio resident.