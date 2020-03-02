TSU raises $1.7M for student scholarships in ‘$1 Million in 1 Month’ campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of Tennessee State University students will receive scholarships after the school exceeded the goal for their “$1 Million in 1 Month’” campaign.

The deadline for the campaign was Saturday, February 29. The school raised a total of $1,702,674.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the unprecedented support of alumni, faculty, staff and our corporate partner, the Nashville Predators, along with the faith-based community and many others,” said TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover. “Because of your unwavering support, hundreds of young men and women will be able to continue their educational journey here at TSU.”

The Nashville Predators organization partnered with TSU and made the first donation to the campaign with a $100,000 contribution.

The Preds also held a kickoff event for the campaign.