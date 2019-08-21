TSU Quarterback suspended indefinitely after rape charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State University quarterback Demry Croft has been suspended indefinitely after being charged with multiple counts of rape, the school has confirmed.

Croft was charged Tuesday with six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery. Case details show the charges are from December 2018.

Croft started Tennessee State’s first four games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He started the final six games of Minnesota’s 2017 season before transferring to Tennessee State.

