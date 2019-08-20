TSU QB charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual battery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Demry Croft, a quarterback for Tennessee State University, has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual battery.

An indictment obtained by News 2 states that Croft has been charged with six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery. Case details show the charges are from December 2018.

Tennessee State University released the following statement:

The University is aware that a student-athlete was arrested in a criminal matter. Due to federal and state student privacy laws, no further comment can be made at this time. However, the University takes seriously any allegation of sexual misconduct that may affect our campus community.