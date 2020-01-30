TSU partners with Predators for ‘$1 Million in One Month’ campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State University is partnering with the Nashville Predators to raise $1 Million in one month for student scholarships.

According to a release, the campaign begins on Feb. 1 to kick off Black History Month. The month also marks the NHL’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” initiative.

The funds will provide both merit-based and need-based scholarships for TSU students. 500 scholarships will be awarded to students in an average amount of $2,000.

“Tennessee State University is proud to launch this campaign to give students access to the funds they need to stay in school, graduate, and achieve their dreams,” said TSU President Glenda Glover.

The campaign will kick off with a slate of activities including a TSU Night with the Predators and the Big Blue Old School Concert that night hosted by TSU Student Affairs. Portions of the proceeds will go toward the fundraising campaign.