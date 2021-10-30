TSU Homecoming parade, game prompts several street closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State University Alumni alongside Nashville residents take the streets of music city to celebrate the university’s big homecoming weekend.

Last year’s festivities were canceled by COVID-19, but the university is coming back bigger than ever this year labeling this homecoming weekend as the “return”.

With homecoming making its big return this year the streets are expected to be packed with people causing several streets to close in the area.

If you plan on going to the parade or driving in the area here are some street closures you need to know:

Jefferson Street from 10 th Avenue N will close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning

Avenue N will close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning I-40 West exit ramp at Jefferson Street closes at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning

Streets between 12 th and 16 th Avenues will be closed Saturday morning

and 16 Avenues will be closed Saturday morning 23rd and 28th Avenue will be closed Saturday morning

Those attending Tennessee State University-led events Saturday morning are urged to get there early to beat street closures and traffic.

The TSU homecoming parade begins at 9:00 a.m. and the much-anticipated homecoming game against Murray State will be held at Nissan Stadium Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m.