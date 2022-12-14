NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a few months Tennessee State University choir students will be on their way to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall.

Eleven students from the TSU Meistersingers were awarded the opportunity to sing at a festival performance with MidAmerican Productions in May 2023.

Director of Choral Activities Dr. Angelica Dunsavage says this opportunity is something her students are very excited for.

“This is going to mean so much to the students to be able to perform on a world recognized stage with a professional orchestra, and it’s just going to be an amazing experience,” she said.

Dr. Angelica Dunsavage left, and a few TSU Meistersingers students after a performance at the McKendree United Methodist Church in downtown Nashville.

The choir group is raising $20,000 for the trip. So far they’ve already raised $3,500.

“We’ve done some community performances,” said Dunsavage. “We’ve gotten some people who have agreed to sponsor a student to go, which has been a really great experience, but some of the things we’re hoping to keep going are some more student sponsorships and some more donations to be able to hit that $20,000 mark.”

The $20,000 will cover airfare, housing and participation for the Carnegie Hall performance.

The students will stay in New York for the event scheduled to take place from May 10-14 of next year.

If you are interested in making a donation or would like to sponsor a student you can make a donation to the Meistersingers Fund HERE.

You can also contact Dunsavage at adunsavga@tnstate.edu to make a donation or sponsor a student’s travel.