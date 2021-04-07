TSA officers find 4 loaded guns at BNA security checkpoints last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Nashville International Airport found four loaded guns at security checkpoints in the last week.

The TSA says while firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on luggage.

Below are details on the guns found in carry-on bags at BNA checkpoints between March 31 and April 6:

March 31 – 4:30 p.m. – loaded Glock 9mm

April 1 – 5:45 a.m. – loaded Kel-Tec .380

April 2 – 9:30 a.m. – loaded Glock 9mm

April 6 – 7 a.m. – loaded Ruger .22 LR

TSA says security is its first concern, and having guns in carry-on bags traveling on planes is dangerous to other travelers. Bringing a gun onto a plane in a carry-on bag can also be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft.

TSA officers at BNA security checkpoints have detected 21 firearms so far in 2021. A total of 94 guns were found at BNA in 2020.

“Even with lower than normal passenger throughput, we continue to find a high rate of guns at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.

Click here for more information on the proper way to travel with a firearm.