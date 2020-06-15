TSA: Officers discover gun at BNA security checkpoint Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials said they found a gun at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Monday morning.

Officers found a Colt .32 caliber revolver around 8 a.m. in a passenger’s carry-on bag. TSA told the airport police who took the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

Officers said firearms are allowed to be taken in checked baggage, so long as they are declared to the airline. However, they are never allowed in carry-on bags.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This is the 31st firearm detected by TSA officers at BNA security checkpoints in 2020. A total of 97 were detected there last year.

