TSA: Homeland Security extends REAL ID enforcement deadline to 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that Homeland Security extended the REAL ID deadline amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
TSA made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.
The new deadline is currently set for October 1, 2021. At that time, anyone who is 18 years or older, must have a REAL ID driver’s license or other valid ID to fly within the United States.
