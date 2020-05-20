TSA: Homeland Security extends REAL ID enforcement deadline to 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that Homeland Security extended the REAL ID deadline amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TSA made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Due to circumstances related to #COVID19 @DHSgov is extending the #RealID enforcement deadline to 10/1/2021. At that time, travelers 18 years or older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or acceptable form of ID. pic.twitter.com/5lDj9Y8lWc — TSA (@TSA) May 20, 2020

The new deadline is currently set for October 1, 2021. At that time, anyone who is 18 years or older, must have a REAL ID driver’s license or other valid ID to fly within the United States.

