Trump supporters rallying in Nashville Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People may see more drivers on Middle Tennessee’s roads showing support for President Trump Sunday.

A parade is scheduled to start at various locations along major interstates in Middle Tennessee. Then, they will drive into Nashville.

“I see the enthusiasm of this election. I see that there’s a lot more on the line than Joe Biden and Donald Trump. I get that the messaging out there is… when people say ‘this is the most important election of our lifetime, well there’s a lot on the ballot that’s not on the ballot,” said co-organizer Steve Hasty.

A flyer said participants will be meeting at various locations at 11:45 a.m. Sunday before driving into Nashville at noon.