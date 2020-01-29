Trump Jr. campaigns with Hagerty for U.S. Senate in Tennessee trip

Donald Trump Jr., left, campaigns for former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, right, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Gallatin, Tenn. Hagerty is running for U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Donald Trump Jr. has hit the campaign trail in Tennessee to help Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty tout the endorsement of his father, President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s visit to Gallatin by Trump’s oldest son and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle marked the first big headliners to fly in for Hagerty.

The Nashville businessman served as Trump’s ambassador to Japan.

Hagerty’s top primary opponent is another Trump backer, Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi.

They are both vying for the seat of Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring at the end of his term. Republicans have held both Senate seats in Tennessee since 1994.