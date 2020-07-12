Trump declares disaster in Tennessee counties hit by storms

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday declared a major disaster in parts of Tennessee affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding on May 3 and May 4.

The declaration means that federal funding is available for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms. State and local governments are eligible for the funding as well as some nonprofit organizations. The declaration applies to the counties of Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lake, Lawrence, Lewis, Madison, Maury, Obion, Perry and Weakley.

Federal funding is also available for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

