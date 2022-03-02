WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convoy of truck drivers will be passing through Middle Tennessee Thursday and traffic delays are to be expected in Wilson County.

The contingency of trucks will stop at the Wilson County Fairgrounds around 2 p.m. Thursday, camp for the night and depart for Washington DC Friday morning.

Traffic in the areas of Interstate 40, Sparta Pike and the fairgrounds may be heavily congested during this time frame, according to the Lebanon Police Department. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, plan accordingly for traffic delays.

The convoy traveled through St. Louis Tuesday as hundreds of supporters rallied to cheer on the truckers passing through Missouri.

(Courtesy: KTVI)

Members of the Freedom Convoy gathered in Canada beginning in late January to protest COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.

At the time, both the Canadian and American governments had granted brief exemptions for unvaccinated truckers crossing the border in order to keep supply chains running smoothly. Those exemptions ended in mid and late January, respectively, prompting unvaccinated truckers and others to protest.