Truck slams through wall of Bellevue home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a truck slammed through the wall of a Bellevue home Wednesday night.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Bay Cove Trail near Morton Mill Road.
Wyatt Eaton, who lives in the home, provided News 2 with images from inside. He said if this had happened a few minutes earlier or later, his mother and brother could have been injured or even killed.
No injuries were reported.
Metro police are investigating but it was not immediately known what caused the driver to crash into the home.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.