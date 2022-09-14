DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a very close call for a Henderson County student, as a truck narrowly missed him.

On Monday, the student just got off the school bus and was walking across the street when a truck almost hit him. He was not hurt.

Even though the student goes to a Henderson County school, he was riding a Decatur County school bus to go home.

The transportation supervisor has decided to move his bus stop to a safer location. He also considers this incident as one of the closest calls he has seen.