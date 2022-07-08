GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family-owned gun shop in Greenbrier is closed after a truck reportedly ran through the front entrance.

Guns and Leather posted on social media to share the break-in at their location at 2216 Highway 41 South. A photo posted showed the front entrance and at least one of the firearms cases shattered.

(Photo: WKRN)

The business stated the location with be closed for several days as they pick up the pieces. It is not known if any firearms were stolen from the business.

Guns and Leather hope to re-open the shop by Monday or Tuesday.