Trousdale Turner Correctional Center on lockdown following inmate death

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville is on lockdown following an inmate on inmate fight that left one dead.

According to CoreCivic, around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, inmate Frank Lundy was found injured at the entrance to the housing unit. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CoreCivic says they notified the Tennessee Department of Correction and the inmate responsible has been identified. The inmate is now in TDOC custody and will be held in restrictive housing.

The prison currently remains on lockdown.

No other information was released.