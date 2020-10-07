Trousdale County Schools bus route suspended

Trousdale County Schools has temporarily suspended bus route #1 starting Wednesday morning. Director of Schools Dr. Clint Satterfield tells News 2 this is not related to COVID-19, but a lack of substitute drivers. PHOTO: Trousdale County Schools

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Trousdale County Schools announced on Facebook Tuesday night that bus route #1 has been suspended for an undetermined amount of time.

The bus route will be suspended starting the morning of Wednesday, October 7. Director of Schools Dr. Clint Satterfield tells News 2 the suspension is not related to COVID-19 and was due to a lack of substitute bus drivers.

The school district said more information would be provided to parents as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.