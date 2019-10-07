Trooper, 2 drivers injured in crash on Putnam County interstate

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was one of three drivers transported to a hospital after a crash Monday morning on the interstate in Putnam County.

According to THP, Trooper Michael Robertson was working a non-injury crash around 8:15 a.m. on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 270.

At some point, investigators said a Hendersonville woman approaching that scene lost control of her car, slamming it into the back of Roberson’s patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle then reportedly hit the driver involved in the initial crash, as she stood outside.

A crash report states all three drivers involved, including Trooper Robertson, were transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.

The report lists changes as “pending” against the Hendersonville woman who lost control and hit the THP cruiser.

No other information has been released about the crash as the investigation continues.