TriStar Health releases alternate phone numbers to use during outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TriStar hospital locations across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are experiencing a disruption in phone service due to the explosion in Nashville.
A TriStar spokesperson says phone calls coming into their facilities are being disrupted, but external calls are working.
Anyone needing to contact TriStar hospitals during the outage should use the following numbers:
- Ashland City: 844-792-3030
- Centennial 855-523-6862
- Greenview: 270-746-5050
- Hendersonville: 844-484-5562
- Horizon: 844-467-4962
- Mount Juliet ER: 615-886-5450
- Natchez ER: 615-264-4441
- Portland ER: 615-264-4440
- Skyline: 844-759-5633
- Skyline: 844-475-9562
- Skyline Madison: 844-475-9623
- Southern Hills: 866-744-5562
- Spring Hill ER: 931-490-2489
- StoneCrest: 844-390-7262
- Summit: 877-578-6648