TriStar Health purchases hospital in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – TriStar Health is expanding its presence in Middle Tennessee after purchasing a hospital in Springfield. TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center officially became part of TriStar Health and HCA Healthcare.

“We welcome NorthCrest to our TriStar Health and HCA Healthcare family,” Mitch Edgeworth, TriStar Health Division President stated in a press release. “They have shown a unique commitment to Robertson County and the surrounding area for decades, and together, we are excited to continue this legacy of caring for many years to come.”

According to NorthCrest CEO Randy Davis, the previously independent hospital is now a part of a larger network of hospitals. That means better access to specialists and specialty care for the Robertson County community.

“Northcrest Medical Center located in Springfield Tennessee, the heart of dark fire tobacco,” Davis said. “Our agrarian roots are very proud to us here in this community but what we’re able to do through this partnership with HCA is bring additional technology and services that would normally not be seen in a rural hospital of our size.”

The proceeds from the deal created $14-$16 million in funding for a new non-profit foundation that’ll focus on supporting programs and initiatives for people in Robertson County.

Northcrest has been seeing the impacts from the delta variant of COVID-19, even declaring a disaster status in the hospital two weeks ago which allowed them to re-allocate staff to take care of the number of patients they’re seeing.

Right now there are 876 active COVID-19 cases in Robertson County, according to the Tennessee health department. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged more than 73 new cases per day. For the previous 14 days, the new daily case average in Robertson County was 39.

“All of us are seeing an uptick in COVID positive patients. It’s what we’re here to do. It’s why we’re here. It’s our mission so we’re meeting the needs of the community and being able to provide high-quality care,” Davis said.

TriStar Health now has 11 hospitals with the addition of NorthCrest, which is a 109-bed acute care hospital. Leaders with TriStar Health said the purchase also included two urgent care centers that will become CareNow Urgent Care Clinics and several physician practice locations.