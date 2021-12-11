NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TriStar Health will be hosting two blood drives Sunday, December 12, due to the increased need for blood following widespread damage from storms early Saturday morning.

A release says the two blood drives will be held at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville and TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Anyone looking to donate blood can click here, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777. To donate, you must be at least 17-years-old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.

TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville is located at 3441 Dickerson Pike, while TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is located at 1801 Ashley Circle in Bowling Green. Both blood drives run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.