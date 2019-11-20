Trisha Yearwood hosts ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special airing Dec. 3 on ABC

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lindsey Stirling, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Dustin Lynch, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Reba McEntire, Brett Eldredge, Sonya Isaacs, Ben Isaacs, Becky Isaacs, and Lily Isaacs perform during the 2018 CMA Country Christmas at Curb Event Center on September 27, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As always, CMA is ringing in the holiday season “CMA Country Christmas” with host Trisha Yearwood.

Yearwood will host and perform during the holiday special, along with Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Brett Young, and many more.

The performers will come together and perform Christmas classics. The show will also close with a once in a lifetime collaboration featuring Trisha Yearwood with Kristin Chenoweth, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, CeCe Winans, and Brett Young singing “Feliz Navidad”.

The “CMA Country Christmas” special will air on Tuesday, December 3 on ABC at 8 p.m.