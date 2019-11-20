Trio from Kentucky facing mail theft charges in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee says that an 11-count indictment returned last week– charged three people from Trenton, Kentucky with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and theft of mail.

Adam Perrelli, 41, Kaitlin Patterson, 30, and Natasha Pargellis, 35, were indicted on November 13, 2019.

This comes after an investigation into mail thefts in and around the Clarksville, Tennessee area.

The indictment states that the trio got a master key that allowed them to open street collection boxes and apartment house mailbox panels.

This all happened from March-September of 2018.

The trio would drive around to steal mail and sort through it.

They would then take checks, money orders and credit cards from the mail.

The documents were then altered and made payable to another person.

About $32,000 in altered checks and money orders were cashed/deposited.

The investigation also revealed another $540,000 in stolen checks and money orders which they also intended to alter.

If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Clarksville Police Department.

The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.