Trial to begin Monday for man charged in murder of Dickson County sergeant

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy in 2018 will begin Monday.

The murder trial of Steven Wiggins, the man charged with killing Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker in 2018, will be held in Dickson County and heard by a jury selected from Knoxville residents.

Steven Wiggins (Photo: WKRN) and Sgt. Daniel Baker (Photo: Submitted)

Sgt. Baker was killed on May 30, 2018, after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Dickson County. An indictment states Sgt. Baker determined the car Wiggins was occupying was stolen and ordered him and his passenger out of the car.

Investigators said Wiggins fired several shots at Sgt. Baker, striking him, then dragged his body to the patrol car and placed him in the back seat. Wiggins then drove the patrol car several miles, parked it and set Sgt. Baker’s body on fire, court documents allege.

Steven Wiggins (Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

In a statement, Sgt. Baker’s widow Lisa said “I ask the community continue to pray for and support our family and all parties involved in this lengthy process and all law enforcement.”

The judge has warned there may be emotional evidence in the case and law enforcement attending the trial will not be in uniform.

Wiggins, who faces charges of first-degree murder, vehicular arson, abuse of a corpse and impersonation of a law enforcement officer, could be sentenced to death.