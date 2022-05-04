News 2 will stream trial proceedings with intermittent delays. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Almost four years after Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker was brutally murdered, the woman who was also charged with murder in the case will face a Judge and jury this week.

Erika Castro-Miles was arrested and charged with first degree murder in 2018. According to investigators, she was with Steven Wiggins when he shot Sgt. Baker multiple times.

Later, Sgt. Baker was found in his burned patrol car.

Castro-Miles was taken into custody before Wiggins, as he continued to run from the law.

Investigators said she ran from the shooting scene and hid under a house until she was found by law enforcement.

In the past, Castro-Miles claimed she played no role in the murder and was nothing more than a puppet of Steve Wiggins.

The night before the murder took place, Wiggins had allegedly assaulted Castro-Miles. She had filed a domestic complaint against him stating that he had hit her, pulled her hair out, and threatened to kill her. According to the police report, Wiggins also took her car without permission.

News 2 spoke with Castro-Miles from jail shortly after her arrest. She said, “I would undo it 10,000 times over. I would undo it every single day of my life if I had to.”

Castro-Miles has remained in jail despite a $750,000 bond being placed.

Wiggins was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in Tennessee in August of 2021.

Last month he was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a Federal court.