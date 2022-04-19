SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Another postponement for the trial against Michael Cummins, the man accused of killing eight people in Westmoreland in 2019.

The trial was originally set for 2020, but was pushed due to COVID-19.

Then it was scheduled to start April 20, 2022, but now it has been moved to April 3, 2023, according to Sumner County Assistant District Attorney Ron Blanton.

The jury in the trial will be selected from another county. Blanton expects the trial to last about four weeks.

The case is considered one of the deadliest serial homicides in the state. Cummins pleaded not guilty after his arrest in 2019.

Cummins currently faces 12 charges for the eight murders, including his parents, uncle and a child.

The victims were found at several different crime scenes and at the time, investigators described them as among the most gruesome they have ever seen.

A key witness in the case was the sole survivor, Cummins’s grandmother. Mary Hosale gave a video deposition before she passed away earlier this year and Blanton said it will be used in the trial.

Michael Cummins

News 2 previously reported on Cummins’ lengthy criminal background. Cummins was on probation when he allegedly killed those eight victims.

The state is seeking the death penalty.