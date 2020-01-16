Trial date set for Metro officer charged with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro police officer charged with murdering a man in 2018 will go to trial in March.

Court documents obtained Thursday by News 2 show jury selection will begin March 11 in the murder trial for Officer Andrew Delke. The trial is set to start on March 16.

Officer Delke is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Daniel Hambrick in July 2018. It happened near Jo Johnston Avenue and 17th Avenue North in North Nashville.

Daniel Hambrick (Photo: Submitted)

Earlier this week, Delke’s request for a change of venue was denied by an Appeals Court. Delke’s attorney had taken the issue to the Appeals Court after the request was denied by a Davidson County judge.

With the change of venue denied, the murder trial for Officer Delke will be held in Davidson County.

