Trial date could be set Monday for parents of ‘Baby Joe’

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson County judge is expected to set a trial date for the parents of Joe Clyde Daniels during a hearing Monday.

Joseph Daniels and his wife, Krystal are both charged in connection with the 2018 killing of their five-year-old son, known as “Baby Joe.” Court documents allege Joseph Daniels reported his son missing, but later confessed to fatally beating the boy, who had autism and was non-verbal, while Krystal Daniels witnessed the assault and went to bed, instead of helping her child.

Investigators said Joseph Daniels admitted he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a remote area, but the boy’s body has never been located.

Joe Clyde Daniels, Joseph Daniels and Krystal Daniels

Dickson County Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe will hear motions to set a trial date during a hearing Monday. Due to COVID-19 precautions, both Joseph and Krystal Daniels will appear via Zoom and the hearing will be virtual, court officials said.

An agreed-upon trial date will be contingent on the state allowing jury trials to resume. As of now, no jury trials can occur until at least April 1.

Krystal Daniels remains jailed in Dickson County, where her husband is housed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.