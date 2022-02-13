BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, trial will begin for Ashley Kroese, the woman accused of driving under the influence and killing Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza.

The crash happened on June 18, 2020. Investigators report Kroese drove the wrong way down Franklin Road just after 4 a.m., crossed over the center line, and crashed into Officer Legieza’s patrol car.

“It’s a huge loss, not just in the sense of what law enforcement has lost in a promising young officer, but the community itself; he was just a great guy,” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41 President Andrew Green said. “Sadly to say, that doesn’t come along all that often. We’d like to think that everyone is great, but not everyone is, being realistic. And he was a great officer.”

Officials said Kroese’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

A jury will decide if Kroese is guilty of six charges, including vehicular homicide.

“She made conscious decisions to get as drunk as she did, conscious decisions to then get behind the wheel of a vehicle, and then drove off and in so doing ended his life, his marriage, his career, his service to the community,” Green said.

Legieza followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a police officer. His dad serves on the police force in Franklin.

His parents, wife, and several members of the local law enforcement community recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to honor Legieza. His name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during the 40th annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

“It was an extremely emotional time for both of his parents, for his wife, for guys from his department that came out there,” Green said.

That experience showed what this trial may be able to heal, and what it will not.

“Closure may take a long time coming, peace may never come. This is just the next step towards it though,” Green said.

Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little echoed a similar sentiment in a statement sent to News 2:

“In Brentwood, we remain heartbroken over the loss of our friend and dedicated servant, Officer Destin Legieza, on June 18, 2020. Though nothing will bring him back to us or soothe the pain in our hearts, we have faith in our judicial system that justice will be brought to this tragic situation.”

Legieza’s wife, Heather, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the bar Kroese was reportedly served at before the crash. A settlement was reached in April for an undisclosed amount.