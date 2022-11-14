NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The soon-to-be former host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central is embarking on a new stand-up tour and he’s making a stop in Nashville.

Trevor Noah is bringing his Off The Record Tour to Ryman Auditorium May 5, 2023 as part of the tour, which kicks off in January at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Other stops include Boston, Memphis, New York City, Detroit, Milwaukee, Chicago and San Francisco and runs until December.

The tour will follow his new Netflix special, “I Wish You Would,” which premieres Nov. 22 on the streaming platform.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, on Live Nation’s website.