Trevecca Nazarene University to start Fall 2020 semester early, end before Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Trevecca Nazarene University officials released a letter stating that for traditional undergraduate students, the Fall 2020 semester will start early and end before Thanksgiving.

Classes will begin on Monday, August 17 and end on Tuesday, November 24.

There will be no fall break. Originally, undergrad classes were set to begin on September 1.

“Knowing that it is important to minimize travel to and from campus once the semester begins and understanding a second wave of COVID-19 is predicted for the late fall, we will start the Fall 2020 semester early for our traditional undergraduate students,” officials stated in the letter.

Officials reported that this new plan maintains the required number of instruction days, while also allowing students to return to their homes before the peak flu season and predicted surge of the virus.

“Our intention is to offer our students the residential college experience,” Middendorf said. “That’s our desire, and we know it’s our students’ hope, too. But we’ll also be ready to pivot to online instruction if the virus forces us to do so. Every class is being designed for in-person instruction as well as online delivery.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE