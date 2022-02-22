COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday brought severe storms that impacted several areas of Middle Tennessee. While counties across the area prepared for flooding and heavy rain-fall, the storm brought damage in the form of lightning.

The severe weather had residents like Deborah Johnson bracing for the worse, especially after late Monday night storms brought heavy and loud thunder and lightning.

“It just all of a sudden, we had this just tremendous noise and crackle. We felt it in our house, just the electricity you could just feel it go through you,” described Johnson. “It’s intense, I’ve never felt something like that before.”

At first, Johnson and her husband worried their home was hit by lightning, but the fears subsided after her husband went outside in the pouring rain to check the house. However, moments later, they realized the home across the street had been struck.

“Maybe 20 minutes later we heard sirens, and more sirens, lots of sirens, and I said those are coming down our street, and sure enough here they all come,” said Johnson.

Johnson showed News 2 video of the chaotic scene, where members of the Columbia Fire Department lined Auburn Lane. Crews worked to make sure the home was safe after lightning left behind a long, black mark against the wall near a circuit in the house.

Less than a mile away, Columbia Fire responded to another home, struck by lightning. On the corner of Cayce Lane, the remnants of the fire sparked by lightning could still be seen through the rain.

“When lightning hits a house, it travels in all directions and it’s looking for something to contact and tends to move throughout the house, and that’s how we see a lot of damage when lightning does hit a home,” explained Ty Cobb, Columbia Fire Chief.

The homeowners inside both homes were not injured from the lightning strikes.

As first responders across Middle Tennessee prepared for severe weather, lightning is an unpredictable worry.

“The old saying is when you hear thunder roar, go indoors. You should go indoors where it’s safe. It should be somewhere secure, not out on the patio, not in the driveway, but indoors around four walls,” suggested Chief Cobb.

“We have what we need to be prepared and just try to stay alert. We constantly keep weather apps going, and alerts going so you know just be prepared. That’s the name of the game in Tennessee, be prepared,” said Johnson.

Chief Cobb also urged residents to prepare for the worse, by having a fully charged phone, a safe place to sit, and plenty of flashlights with working batteries. The department spent Tuesday prepping their rescue boat to be used in the case of flooding impacting drivers.