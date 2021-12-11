HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe weather caused significant damage across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

The storm system, which included tornadoes, tore through the area. Sumner County took the brunt of the damage in Tennessee early Saturday morning, with power lines and trees down throughout the county.

The Hendersonville Fire Department reported Saturday morning that multiple streets were impassable due to downed trees and power lines.

Source: WKRN

The Sumner County EMA said the most damaged areas in the county were the Walton Peninsula area in Hendersonville and the Kansas Lane/Rockbridge area in Bethpage.

Widespread power outages were reported in the county and throughout Middle Tennessee. As of 8:30 a.m., thousands were still without power in Hendersonville.