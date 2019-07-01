Trees still down in Mt. Olivet Cemetery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Damage from the June 21 storms is still being cleaned up in Davidson County.

Multiple crews are working to remove more than 50 trees knocked down in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The cemetery will remain closed for the time being and a date has not been set to re-open at this time.

According to Mt Olivet Cemetery, most of the damage seems to be limited to the trees. Grave markers and other structures in the cemetery seem to have been left unscathed by the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, straight-line winds estimated at 60 mph are responsible for the damage.

This same storm produced an EF-0 tornado nearby in Donelson. That tornado had winds estimated at 85 mph and had a path length of 2 miles. It touched down in Stones River Bend Park and moved southeast through the Standford Estates Subdivision. Multiple trees were downed there as well, and many homes were damaged.