Tree slices through family’s Hermitage home during Sunday’s severe weather

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lester Hale and his wife of 52 years left their Hermitage home in the nick of time Sunday evening.

“We just pulled away from the house to go get our grandson in Mt. Juliet,” Hale said.

Before they could make it down the block, a neighbor witnessed the tree in their front yard fall down and slice the house nearly in half. They didn’t hear a peep.

“Within fifteen minutes, we got a call from our neighbor and shortly after from the police department who told us we should not go in until it’s cleared,” said Hale.

The damage left them at a loss for words.

“Lived here for 32 years, raised our eight children and celebrated 52 years of marital bliss, but thank the lord we are safe.”

Hale said the home has withstood several storms. Only minor roof damage from the 1998 tornado and not even a scratch from the March 3 tornado this year.

Since Lester has had so many surgeries, he usually hangs back at the house while his wife picks up their grandchildren. Last night, he decided to go with her.

“I would have been sitting right at the front of the house where there used to be a picture window. Now, there is just a lot of wood and bricks,” Hale said.

His children found out what happened after their neighbor posted pictures of the damage on Facebook. The home where they built their family might be gone, but nothing can take away the memories they created.

“There were a lot of tears shed because we were all saved,” said Hale. “Our church family was here last night offering to do anything and everything they could for us, but our support core is very good and we have a lot of close friends. God is good.”

The couple is staying with family and working with their insurance company to determine if they can rebuild, or have to move elsewhere.