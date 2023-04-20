SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee toddler is being remembered after she tragically lost her life three years ago in Sumner County.

In August of 2020, 14-month-old Madilynn and her parents were hit by a vehicle. Their car went airborne and ended up upside down in a pond.

On Thursday, the family and law enforcement commemorated her by planting a tree at the crash site.

“The first responders on scene went into the water to try to recover the victims. They quickly learned that there was a baby trapped in the car still,” said Sgt. Kyle Mahaney with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Mahaney was one of the responding officers on August 16, 2020.

Madie and her parents were rushed to the hospital where Madie fought for her life for 12 days.

“She was joy in a lot of peoples lives,” Christina Baker, Madilynn’s mother said.

Christina told News 2 it’s been a painful three years.

“I think everyone lives in a state of fear, especially on roads or in a car. It’s just been hard,” she said.

“In something like this, it was completely avoidable. The suspect in this case, had she not been in a rush…this would have never even happened,” Sgt. Mahaney said.

Mahney said he passes the crash site almost every day, but now he will pass a tree that was planted to stand tall for Madie.

“The whole family and everyone who knew her would want you to look and to see her or something that represents he…take nothing but happiness, love and joy,” Baker said.

Sgt. Mahney told News 2 the sheriff’s office used their LPR camera to capture the driver who hit the Baker family.

A few weeks ago, the suspect, Michaela Morales, was sentenced after a jury found her guilty on one count of reckless endangerment and one count of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Madilynn. Morales will serve each count consecutively.