Tree Planted In Honor Of Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Planting roots outside of the Tennessee Prison for Women in honor of Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson.

Johnson’s 38 year service to the Department of Corrections ended in August when she was allegedly murdered at her home at the hands of an inmate.

Johnson was a woman described by family, friends, and coworkers as selfless, kind and hopeful.

“My family refers to her as a quiet storm because she doesn’t say too much, but you know her presence is there, her positivity is there, her love is there,” Johnson’s son Mychal Austin said.

And it’s that love that her family felt today as a dogwood tree was planted in honor of Johnson’s legacy.

“It symbolizes growth over time. People grow and the fact that people change from one season to the next,” Commissioner of Corrections Tony Parker said.

Parker said Johnson was one of the most dedicated women he’s ever worked with.

Austin said while tears still remain for his family, hope was put into the soil today.

“The last three months it has been a trial and tribulation one day at a time so to come out here at a place where she spent the majority of her 38 years is awesome,” Austin said.