WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A school bus driver in Williamson County was severely injured after a tree fell on his bus.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened Friday morning on Pulltite Hill Road between the Bethesda community and the Flat Creek area. No children were on board the bus as the driver had previously dropped them all off, according to the sheriff’s office.

The bus driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to recover, according to the sheriff.