HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders from Henry County and Carroll County teamed up Wednesday afternoon to rescue an elderly man whose leg was pinned under a fallen tree.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Henry Volunteer Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a report of a tree that fell, landing on the leg of an 80-year-old man, in the 25000 block of Highway 22.

Henry firefighters said they worked with members of McKenzie Fire and Rescue to free the man from the tree within a few minutes. Then, a helicopter reportedly flew the man to a nearby trauma center, where he is expected to survive.

In addition to firefighters and EMS workers, officials said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry Police Department, and the McKenzie Police Department were at the scene.