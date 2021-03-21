Travelers wait in line for hours at BNA valet parking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many people were greeted by long lines at Nashville International Airport’s valet parking area this weekend.

With this weekend marking the return of spring breakers from vacation, the airport says it was expecting an increase in the amount of travelers. However, this weekend actually turned out to be the busiest weekend since the pandemic began.

Complaints range from the valet staff losing customers’ keys and even forgetting where they parked customers’ cars, and even some News 2 employees experienced the delays.

A spokesperson for BNA sent News 2 the following statement:

“BNA expected increased traveler volume for spring break, but in fact it turned out to be the busiest weekend since the pandemic began. The parking plan for increased traffic was to divert travelers to valet if other parking options were full—which is what happened with the surge of people. Those who were diverted to valet were to pay the equivalent of the parking garage.

“BNA subcontracts its parking operations, and we are working with this company to diagnose why there have been long waits this weekend. We continue to work to remedy the situation on the ground, and once we fully understand what caused the backlog, we will implement any needed changes to avoid such problems in the future.

“We continue to communicate with those impacted to ensure they have been able to voice their complaints and sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.”