Trash piles up at Hermitage apartment complex, residents express concern

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The trash piled up again at an apartment complex in Hermitage and some residents expressed concern to News 2.

Cell phone video taken from the Avalon of Hermitage Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way shows people cleaning the trash compactor on property.

Some residents told News 2’s CB Cotton that the trash consistently piles up.

“I see people just throw it over the thing, or just back their truck up and dump it right off and leave couches …I just don’t get it.” said Austin Chase, a resident at the complex

People on social media also expressed confusion over the situation.

On Tuesday one woman posted about the issue and received over 200 comments, some saying expressing that trash pile up has been an ongoing problem at the complex.

“I’ve been here since like October …November and it always gets like that. Every weekend it’s like that.” said Antario Smith, another resident.

Austin Chase added, “[it’s been like that] every day since I’ve been here for the last three months.”

The area councilperson, Erin Evans told News 2 that she spoke with the property management that maintains trash collection. Evans said management told her that the compactor was repaired on Tuesday.

“One time I came out there and there was vultures out there, sitting on the garbage can.” said Smith

As of Tuesday afternoon, the area near the trash compactor appeared to be cleared but residents told CB Cotton that they still have concerns.

“Like I said you pay over a thousand dollars to live somewhere and you expect it be a nice living situation.” added Smith

“I mean we pay $1,300 plus, so I mean if I’m paying $1,300 plus – I figured it’d be nicer but that’s not the case at all,” said Chase

News 2 reached out to the property management company, Peak Living, and didn’t hear back.

Residents also shared that they’re not satisfied with their door-to-door trash pickup services.