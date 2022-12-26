GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several roads are closed in Gallatin after a train derailed early Monday morning.

Gallatin Police reported the derailment just before 8:30 a.m. in a post made on Facebook.

Officers say Red River, West Eastland, and Gray Streets remain closed at this time. It remains unknown when the roadways are expected to reopen.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes or keep off the roadways completely since some streets are covered in snow.

No other information was immediately released.