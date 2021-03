NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a train derailment in Madison early Saturday.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, multiple train cars derailed off Freda Villa near Due West Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

Residents were asked to shelter in place while crews worked to determine if hazardous material was spilled during the incident. The fire department said the area will be evacuated if a hazard is found.