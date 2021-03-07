Train collides with pickup truck on E. Thompson Lane, no fatalities reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pickup truck was involved in an accident with a train on E. Thompson Lane near Nolensville Pike Sunday night.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to calls of a train colliding with a vehicle and when they arrived, they found a train and pickup truck involved in an accident.

Crews are evaluating the scene and have asked CSX to stop all train traffic on that railway.

Metro police say no fatalities have been reported.