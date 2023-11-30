NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An outreach group that gives so much was taken from Tuesday when the trailer they use to help feed those experiencing homelessness was stolen.

The Joshua Movement feeds the homeless community in Nashville every Tuesday. This year, volunteers have served over 8,000 meals, according to their website.

However, Tuesday around 5 a.m., surveillance video shows a light-colored truck pull up behind the church where the Joshua Movement does their outreach work. Then, a dark figure breaks off the lock to the trailer, hooks it up to the truck, and drives away.

(Courtesy: The Joshua Movement) Surveillance video shows a light-colored truck pull up and steal the trailer.

“Everything we need to serve the unhoused community in Nashville has been stolen from us,” William LaFrance, the founder of the Joshua Movement said in a Facebook live. “We have nothing moving forward. We have $31 in the bank account.”

Even though the trailer, the group’s tables, chairs, PA system, coolers, bins used to serve, and more were gone, the Joshua Movement still managed to serve the community that night.

The Joshua Movement is collecting donations to help replace the stolen items. To donate, click here.