WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen Drive onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.

Officials say the ramp is closed and there is no access to I-65 from McEwen Drive. Drivers are asked to use Murfreesboro Road, Cool Springs Boulevard, or Moores Lane for access to the interstate.

According to authorities, the trailer was carrying 1,000 gallons of sealant and overturned above a waterway. Local and county officials, along with water specialists from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency are en route to the scene.

The cleanup is expected to take a long time and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes if possible.